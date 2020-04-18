|
|
Georgia M. Mathesius
Born: May 17, 1944
Died: April 15, 2020
MENDOTA – Georgia Magdalene Mathesius, 75, of Mendota, returned to her heavenly home on April 15, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held Monday at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Steve Mindrup officiating. A service at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota is tentatively planned for a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Georgia was born May 17, 1944 in Mendota to the late George and Lucille (Eich) Baumann. She graduated from Mendota High School in 1962 and attended the Milwaukee Business Institute. Georgia married the love of her life, Dale Mathesius, on August 3, 1968.
She loved raising her three children and was often volunteering at schools or chaperoning field trips and Lutheran Youth outings. Many will remember her homemade chocolate chip cookies that she brought to school parties as a room mother. Georgia was one of the first employees of Casey's General Store in Mendota and later worked at Plano Molding. For 17 years, she delivered meals to those in need through Meals on Wheels. Her Christian faith was an important pillar of her life, and she was happy to teach Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Dale; three children, Pamela (Yui) Matsumoto of Tokyo, Japan, John Mathesius of Mendota and Steven (Kristen) Mathesius of Milton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Leif Matsumoto, Sam and Jack Mathesius, and Katja, James and Julia Mathesius; and her brother, Charles (Betty) Baumann.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.