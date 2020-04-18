News Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
For more information about
Georgia Mathesius
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Mathesius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Mathesius

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Mathesius Obituary
Georgia M. Mathesius

Born: May 17, 1944

Died: April 15, 2020

MENDOTA – Georgia Magdalene Mathesius, 75, of Mendota, returned to her heavenly home on April 15, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held Monday at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Steve Mindrup officiating. A service at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota is tentatively planned for a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Georgia was born May 17, 1944 in Mendota to the late George and Lucille (Eich) Baumann. She graduated from Mendota High School in 1962 and attended the Milwaukee Business Institute. Georgia married the love of her life, Dale Mathesius, on August 3, 1968.

She loved raising her three children and was often volunteering at schools or chaperoning field trips and Lutheran Youth outings. Many will remember her homemade chocolate chip cookies that she brought to school parties as a room mother. Georgia was one of the first employees of Casey's General Store in Mendota and later worked at Plano Molding. For 17 years, she delivered meals to those in need through Meals on Wheels. Her Christian faith was an important pillar of her life, and she was happy to teach Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Georgia is survived by her husband, Dale; three children, Pamela (Yui) Matsumoto of Tokyo, Japan, John Mathesius of Mendota and Steven (Kristen) Mathesius of Milton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Leif Matsumoto, Sam and Jack Mathesius, and Katja, James and Julia Mathesius; and her brother, Charles (Betty) Baumann.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -