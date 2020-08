Gerald 'Jerry' Affelt



Died: July 31, 2020; La Salle



LA SALLE – Gerald "Jerry" Affelt, 77 of La Salle, died July 31 at 6:26 AM in his residence after a long illness.



Cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family. A full obituary will be in a later edition





