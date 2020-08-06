Gerald 'Jerry' Affelt
Born: November 11, 1942; La Salle
Died: July 31, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Gerald "Jerry" Affelt, 77, of La Salle passed away with his wife at his side on July 31 at 6:26 a.m. in his residence, after a long illness.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial Mass will be Monday, August 10 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Church.The Very Reverend Paul Carlson, Pastor of La Salle Catholic Parishes, will officiate. Masks are required. Burial will follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.
Jerry was born in La Salle on November 11, 1942 to Joseph A. and Frances M. (Glupczynski) Affelt. He married Roberta "Bobbi" Kay Martin on June 26, 1987 in La Salle. Rev. Kevin Gorman, OSB validated the marriage in St. Joseph Church in Peru on December 27, 1991.
He was a graduate of St. Hyacinth Grade School in 1956. He graduated of St. Bede Academy, Class of 1960. He continued his education at XavierUniversity in Cincinnati Ohio where he earned a B.S. Degree in 1964. In 1969, he achieved his Master's Degree of Education from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. In 1973, he received a certificate of advanced study from the University of Illinois. He entered the teaching profession in Depue Elementary School in 1964. He taught and coached there to 1967. He then accepted a position at Lincoln Jr. High in La Salle and taught the 1967-1968 school year. In 1968, he accepted and began his tenure of being a principal at Depue Elementary School from 1968 to 1971. It continued on to Matthiessen Elementary in La Salle from 1971 to 1973, and Lincoln Jr. High in La Salle from 1973 to 1994, where he retired. After retiring, he was employed by the News Tribune in La Salle.
He was a member of St. Patrick Church in La Salle. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in La Salle; a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association; and a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; one daughter, AmyLynn Affelt (Michael Leslie); stepchildren, Bob Kay and Shannon Bartley; five stepgrandchildren, Martin, Connor, David, Nathan, and Aidan; and four step-great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ashlynn, Martin and Jack.
He is preceded in death by his father (2004); his mother (2009); and a stepdaughter, Bridget Ernat (2014).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com