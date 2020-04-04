|
|
Gerald 'Jerry' Cassidy
Died: March 30, 2020
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. – Gerald "Jerry" Cassidy, 66, of Peachtree Corners, GA, formerly of Mendota, IL passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 from complications due to the coronavirus – COVID19. Private services will be held at a later date.
Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Mendota Township High School and Illinois State University. Jerry was President and owner of Shamrock Salvage & Appraisal Inc., specializing in commercial property and asset recovery.
Jerry was born February 13, 1954 to George Sr. & Elizabeth "Betty" Cassidy. He married Miriam Englett on February 18, 2001.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Miriam Englett Cassidy; stepson, Travis (Contessa) Henderson; stepdaughter, Lori (Wayne) Dodson,; sisters, Nancy Cassidy, Patti Karch (Jack); brothers, Jim (Barb), Don (Roberta), Robert (Chris), Richard, Kevin (Carol), Thomas (Janet), Martin (Marcia), Jeffery (Francesca); grandchildren, Hayden, Clay, Chaney; sisters-in-law, Hao (George Jr.), Chris (Dennis); aunt, Mary (Bill) Hardy; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Jr., Dennis; sister, Julie Carlson; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Richard) Cassidy.