Gerald D. Pack Sr.
Born: October 29, 1944; Winding Gulf, West Virginia
Died: April 13, 2020; Spring Valley, Illinois
UTICA– Gerald Dale Pack Sr., 75, of Utica, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Aperion Care in Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at Faith Church, Peru. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rock Falls at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Pack was born October 29, 1944 in Winding Gulf, WV to Gerald and Lucille (Wyatt) Pack. He married Gaynell Covey on May 27, 1961 in Parisburg, VA.
Mr. Pack worked at Sunstrand for almost 30 years, where he was last employed as an inspector. He was a member of Faith Church, Peru where he served as an usher. He loved cars, and especially enjoyed working on his '57 Chevy with his brother, Darrell.
Survivors include his wife, Gaynell; his son, Gerald "Jerry" (Brenda) Pack Jr. of Spring Valley; three grandchildren, Brock (Kendra) Ruark of Mark, Sheena Pack of Virginia and Kurt (Candice) Ruark of Manhattan; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Brenda Davis and her son, R.D. of Milan; one brother, Darrell (Donna) Pack of Spring Valley and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Ruark; his parents; two brothers, Roger and Dennis Pack and one brother-in-law, Rodger Davis.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Church, Peru.
