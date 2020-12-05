Gerald T. "Jerry" ShannonBorn: July 4, 1927; Troy Grove TownshipDied: November 23, 2020; MendotaMendota – Gerald T. "Jerry" Shannon, 93, of Mendota passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, Mendota.There will be no visitation or services at this time.Cremation rites have been accorded.The graveside memorial service with full military rites conducted by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 and burial will be held at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with a "celebration of life" to follow. All are being planned and will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family and handling the arrangements.Jerry was born on July 4, 1927 at home on the family country farm in Troy Grove Township to James P. and Anita M. (Warren) Shannon. He married Rosalie M. Haremski at Saint Hyacinth Catholic Church in LaSalle on March 31, 1951. They were blessed to be married 61 years before she preceded him in death on August 19, 2012.He attended the Pohl School and the Gorman School which both were little country schools in Meriden Township. He graduated from the 8th grade in 1941 and then he attended Mendota Township High School, Mendota until 1943 completing thru the 9th grade.Jerry was a Honorable USA Army WWII Veteran from 1945-1947 receiving a WWII Victory Medal during his active duty service. He spent most of his work career as a diesel mechanic for 35 years working first at the (FS) Farm Supply Shop in Mendota and then at the Growmark, Inc. Shop in Yorkville retiring in the Fall of 1986. Then for several years he worked for the News Tribune in LaSalle as a rural newspaper courier/carrier and then for the Schimmer Pontiac-Buick-Olds-Chevrolet Dealership in Mendota (now known as Schimmer, Inc. Chevrolet-Buick) as a part-time driver for the Dealership.His favorite hobby and passion for many years was his "Spring and Fall" annual fishing trips to Minnesota or Wisconsin with his fishing buddies Abe and Bob. He also enjoyed a good card game of euchre with his friends and also his family at the annual Shannon holiday gatherings. But mostly, he enjoyed and loved his family and especially visiting and telling his stories to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Jerry was a lifetime member of both the Mendota Moose Lodge #714 and the Mendota VFW Post 4079. He also was a parishioner of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mendota.He is survived by his children, Barbara A. (Larry "Mick") Hartley of Mendota and James A. Shannon of Eureka; three grandchildren, Jesse (Cynthia) Hartley of Montclair, California, Heather (Gregg) Mumm of Troy Grove and Shannon Hartley of Mendota; five great-grandchildren, Karina, Justin, and Aiden of Montclair, California and Travis and Makenzie Rose of Troy Grove; two sisters, Ella B. ("Baynie") Mahar of Mendota and (B.) Joyce Setchell of Princeton; one sister-in-law Ann M. Zemenski of Oregon, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife "Rosie"; one brother, James P. "Pat" Shannon; one sister, Helen S. Reppin and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.Jerry will "greatly and sadly" be missed by all of his family and friends. May he now "Rest In Peace" with his wife in Heaven amongst the Angels.In lieu of flowers any memorial donations may be made to the Mendota Moose Lodge 714, the Mendota VFW Post 4079, the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle or directed to the family.