Gerald W. Stevens
Born: March 14, 1952; Peru
Died: May 13, 2020; Ottawa
LA S ALLE – Gerald W. Stevens, 68, of La Salle, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle with Pastor Steve Adamson of Faith Church, Peru officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, La Salle.
Mr. Stevens was born March 14, 1952 in Peru to Melvin and Elsie (Hart) Stevens.
Gerald loved fishing, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and music. He adored his dog, Ginger, and was loved by his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that numbered over 50.
Survivors include four sisters, Joanne McCullough and Cheryl Stevens both of LaSalle, Donna Girard of Ottawa and Judy (Dale) Swiskoski of Peru; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy; his parents; three sisters, including his twin, Carol Hernandez, and Linda and Bonnie Stevens; and three brothers, Melvin, Ronald and James Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers are Dale Swiskoski, Alfred Girard, James A. Stevens, Jason Pufpaf, Eric Lynch, Brian McConnell and Richard Carlson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.