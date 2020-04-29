|
|
Geraldine Chiado
Born: November 3, 1927; Mankato, Minnesota
Died: April 26, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Geraldine Chiado, 92, of Spring Valley, peacefully passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
She was born on November 3, 1927 in Mankato, Minnesota to Mac and Nina (Franklin) Lutz. Geraldine was one of seven children. Both of her parents passed away suddenly while she was in grade school and she was raised by older sisters and brothers. This instilled a strong sense of family which she practiced for the rest of her life.
During World War II, she worked for a defense company in Los Angeles, CA. After the war, she took a job in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, along with her younger sister. While working in Oak Ridge, she met Ralph Chiado, a Spring Valley native. On December 22, 1951, Geraldine married Ralph, and in 1954 they moved back to Spring Valley. There, they made a happy and full life together until Ralph's passing in 2006.
She was the mother of 5 children, Mark, Cathy, William, John, and Robert. Geraldine made it her mission to provide a happy and supportive home that reflected her feelings of family first that she had learned in her childhood. Many a happy family gathering was held around her table. She always made the holidays special for all.
She had 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was playing with the kids inside and outside at her home. Outside activities ranged from baseball to sledding, depending on the season. The kids also enjoyed playing many card and board games with Grandma Gerry, "GG" for short.
She was an active member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, the Mother Cabrini Sodality of the church, and the Spring Valley American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include Mark (Kay) Chiado of Granville; Cathy (Martin) Cassidy of Mokena, IL; William (Teresa) Chiado of Spring Valley; and John (Kelly) Chiado of Tampa, Florida; and all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, May 1 to celebrate "GG's" long, full, and happy life. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family. Pallbearers will include Jessica Becirovic, Katy Chen, Luke Cassidy, Molly Janik, William Chiado, and Amanda King.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Robert; and her brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers or food, memorials in Geraldine's name may be directed to the St. Margaret's Health Foundation, 600 E. First St., Spring Valley, IL 61362.
