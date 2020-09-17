Geraldine V. 'Geri' Schrock
PERU – Geraldine V. "Geri" Schrock, 96, of Peru. died September 14, 2020 in St Margaret's Hospital.
Memorial Mass and visitation will be at a later date in St Valentine Church. Burial will be at St Mary's Cemetery, Tiskilwa. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
Geri was born December 31, 1923 in Princeton to Ludwig and Virginia (Lyons) Morris. She was a graduate of Princeton High School with the class of 1941. Geri worked at Josten's Jewelry and Hornsby's Store in Princeton. She married Vincent Schubert and later married Leonard Schrock. Geri was a member of St Valentine Church.
Geri is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lucas of Peru; her stepdaughter, Peggy (Jeff) Augspucrger; her stepson, Tom (Jan) Schrock; two granddaughters, Tina Weiden of San Diego, CA and Tara Engstrom of Glen Ellyn, IL; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Geri was preceded in death by her first and second husbands; two sons, Robert and William Schubert; stepson Doug Schrock; stepdaughter, Connie Hayes, her granddaughter, Colleen Lucas in infancy; one brother; and four sisters.
