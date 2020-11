Geraldine V. 'Geri' Schrock



Died: September 14, 2020



Geraldine V. "Geri" Schrock, 96, of Peru, died Sept. 14 in St Margaret's Hospital. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, in St Valentine Church. Monsignor Richard Soseman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery Tiskilwa. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the church. Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.





