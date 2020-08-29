1/1
Gerry Sue Zera
Gerry Sue Zera

Born: April 27, 1944

Died: August 11, 2020

LA SALLE – Gerry Sue Zera, 76, of La Salle passed away August 11, 2020.

Gerry was born April 27, 1944 the daughter of Doris and Edward (Leonard) Coss. She married Gerald J. Zera March 25, 1964. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1962 and moved to Chicago to attend Patricia Stevens Finishing School.

Thereafter, she worked as head receptionist at the Palmer House in Chicago. When she returned to the area, she married and raised two sons. She took on many projects, including refinishing the bar that came out of the Chicago World's Fair that Victor Anderes purchased for the Rockwell Inn. Victor also hired Gerry and Max Gorgal to paint the mural for the Red Door, and also hired her and her sister-in -law, Diane to repaint it after repairs were made to the mural wall.

Gerry loved to travel, and made two trips to Greece with Ed Tick, an international journey guide. Her husband, Jerry accompanied her on one of those trips. She spent a month in Israel on an archeological dig. She participated in many local women's groups, including "The Wolf Pack," a book club that studied dreams and inner healing. Gerry loved the beach, and loved to walk and shell on Marco Island.

Gerry is survived by her husband; her two sons, Douglas (Sharon) Zera of La Salle and Christopher (Shirley) Zera of Princeton; her granddaughter Hannah Zera; her brother, John (Brenda) Coss of Springfield; her nephews, Steve Coss and Blase Zera; her brother-in-law, Wayne Zera; and sister-in-law, Diane Zera.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Coss

Services will be private. Ptak Funeral has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may directed to the Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
