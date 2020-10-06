Gigi L. Greer



Born: July 15, 1962; Sandwich



Died: October 2, 2020; Mendota



EARLVILLE – Gigi L. Greer, 58, of Earlville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 2, 2020 at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota.



Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Masks are required. Cremation rites will be accorded after and burial will be private at a later date.



Gigi was born July 15, 1962 in Sandwich to Frederick and Lois (Ziegler) Hund.



Gigi was an amazing mother and grandmother whose only hobby in life was making her family happy. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed every day. We love you, GoGo.



She is survived by her mother, Lois Hund of Kaneville; two sons, Cornelius "C.J." (Kelsey) Greer of Mendota and Nelson (Jenny) Greer of North Aurora; sister, Cindy Moffitt of Kaneville; brother, Chad Hund of Kaneville; two grandchildren, Zaden Greer and Brenley Greer; and the father of her children, James Greer of Earlville.



She was preceded in death by her father.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





