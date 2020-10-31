1/
Glenn Baxer
Glenn Baxer

Died: October 28, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Glenn Baxter, 73, of Ottawa, died Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at his home. Private services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with the Rev. David Daniel, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor guard. Private visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
