WALNUT – Glenn D. Hansen, age 90, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
Glenn was born on February 13, 1930 in a house outside of Gardner, Illinois, the son of Niels and Karen (Petersen) Hansen. He graduated from Grandview College in Des Moines, Iowa in 1949. Glenn married Arlene Johnson, the love of his life, on January 13, 1951 in East St. Louis, recently celebrating their 69th anniversary. They were lifelong active members of the Lutheran Church, both in Amboy and the First Lutheran Church in Ohio. They farmed by Gardner and Amboy before settling north of Walnut in 1966. In addition to farming, Glenn taught junior high at Nelson and Eldena, Illinois, drove school bus, built Morton buildings, and drilled wells for Albrecht Well Drilling.
Glenn along with his wife Arlene, owned and operated Green River Bus Lines for 28 years before retiring in 2007. Glenn?s entrepreneurial spirit introduced Gulf of Mexico deep sea fishing trips to northern Illinois and his fishing tales were both legendary and true! Glenn's bus tours extended across the United States and Canada, including driving Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's entourage on her trip to Sheffield, Illinois, winter trips to Florida, tours to Branson, Missouri, and excursions to watch the Chicago Cubs. Glenn was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan; as a youth, he would hitchhike to Chicago to catch a game. One of his favorite experiences was attending a 2016 Cubs World Series game with his sons. Glenn also had an impeccable memory and could recite the score and player roster for every sporting contest he ever attended and Little League game he coached. He loved history and conversation- a visit with Glenn was sure to include sharing a wealth of stories from his many experiences and adventures. He never knew a stranger and was quick to lend a helping hand. Glenn was known for his drive, determination, ingenuity, hard work ethic, infectious laughter, and devotion to his family.
Survivors include four daughters, Kathleen (Jim) Sparbel of Davenport, Iowa, Diana (Jim) Dye of Princeton, Lori (Jim) Clifford of Acworth, Ga. and Julie (David) Pereira of Woodstock, Ga.; four sons, David Hansen of Hudson, Donald (Barbara) Hansen of Big Canoe, Ga., Dale (Carolyn) Hansen of Canyon, Texas and Douglas (Jody) Hansen of Princeton; 24 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, who passed away on 6/20/2020; parents; one brother; one sister; and one grandson.
A gathering of family and friends to honor both Glenn and Arlene's legacy was held on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Private family memorial services were held on Saturday, July 18. Burial for Glenn and Arlene will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established at Ohio First Lutheran Church.
