Glenna Crosby
1940 - 2020
Glenna D. Crosby

Born: February 23, 1940; Hymera, Indiana

Died: July 5, 2020; Peoria

LADD – Glenna D. Crosby, 80, of Ladd, died at 7:05 P.M. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Private family visitation will be held at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, on Friday, July 10, 2020, followed by private graveside services at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Cherry.

Glenna was born on February 23, 1940 in Hymera, Indiana to Alfred and Bernice (Johnson) Payne. She had worked at National Metal Ware, Horizon Industries for 24 years, and was an in-home caregiver.

She is survived by 4 sons, Gene (Sher) Foster of Spring Valley, Russ (Karen) Foster of Seatonville, Jason (Kimmie) Foster of Peru, and Jan Foster of Ladd; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Glenna was preceded in death by one grandson, Russell Blaine Foster.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 7, 2020
So sorry to hear this. She was a wonderful lady. My condolences to the family. From all my family.
Dan Tomaszewski sr.
Friend
July 7, 2020
She was like a mom to me she will be miss.
Jason Borowski
Friend
July 7, 2020
My love and prayers for the family❤. Im sorry it was so soon.
Alexis Haws
Friend
