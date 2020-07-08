Glenna D. Crosby
Born: February 23, 1940; Hymera, Indiana
Died: July 5, 2020; Peoria
LADD – Glenna D. Crosby, 80, of Ladd, died at 7:05 P.M. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Private family visitation will be held at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, on Friday, July 10, 2020, followed by private graveside services at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Cherry.
Glenna was born on February 23, 1940 in Hymera, Indiana to Alfred and Bernice (Johnson) Payne. She had worked at National Metal Ware, Horizon Industries for 24 years, and was an in-home caregiver.
She is survived by 4 sons, Gene (Sher) Foster of Spring Valley, Russ (Karen) Foster of Seatonville, Jason (Kimmie) Foster of Peru, and Jan Foster of Ladd; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Glenna was preceded in death by one grandson, Russell Blaine Foster.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
.