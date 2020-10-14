1/1
Gordon Virgo
1946 - 2020
Gordon Joseph Virgo

Born: June 30, 1946; Spring Valley

Died: October 11, 2020; Peoria

Spring Valley – Gordon Joseph Virgo, 74, of Spring Valley, passed away at 11:49 PM, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, due to complications from COVID-19.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation has been accorded. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

Gordon was born in Spring Valley on June 30, 1946, to Alfred and Doris (Meyer) Virgo. He married Kathryn Kunkel on September 23, 1967 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Spring Valley. Gordon was a graduate of St. Bede Academy and Northern Illinois University. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1968-70. Gordon began a long career at Spring Valley City Bank in 1976, when he was hired as an auditor. He later became vice-president. In 1989, upon the retirement of Philip McGinnis, Gordon was named president and served in that capacity until stepping down in January of 2009. He eventually retired on June 25, 2010. He remained a member of the Spring Valley City Bank Board of Directors and had also served as chairman of the board. Gordon was very active in the Illinois Valley, belonging to the Kiwanis Club in Ottawa, the Spring Valley Lion's Club, the Oglesby American Legion Post #237, the Lake Thunderbird Association, and volunteering at the Hall Township Food Pantry. He also served on the Hall High School Education Foundation and was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley. Gordon enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, walking his dog, Bella, and going to car shows.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, of Spring Valley; his daughter, Heather Virgo, of Breckenridge, CO; two sisters, Sue (Bob) Patarozzi and Carol Pierce, both of Spring Valley; and nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Donna Pantenburg; and his brother-in-law, Alan Pierce.

Donations in Gordon's memory may be directed to the Hall Education Foundation, Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, St. Bede Academy, or the Hall Township Food Pantry.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 13, 2020
Kathy, Heather & family,
Our hearts break for you and Rich & I are extending our deepest sympathies to all of you. We were so blessed to share so many laughs & great times together over the years. Gordy was a great man & we hope your cherished memories with him will help see you through this most difficult time. Big hugs. Rich & Mary Jane Denis.
Rich and Mary Jane Denis
Friend
October 13, 2020
I enjoyed working with Gordon at the Oglesby American Legion. He will be missed. Hugs. Kathy Lawyer (post adjutant)
Kathy Lawyer
Acquaintance
