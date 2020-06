Grace Cate EutisBorn: June 9, 2020Died: June 13, 2020Oglesby – Grace Cate passed peacefully in the embrace of family. She was born on June 9th and received her wings on June 13, 2020. Grace was the daughter of Thomas Eutis and Brianna Mariani and sister of Penny Eutis. Despite her short time on earth Grace will be forever deeply loved and cherished by her parents, sister, great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.It broke our hearts to loose youBut you did not go aloneFor part of us went with youThe day God called you homeServices will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com