Grace Cate Eutis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Cate Eutis

Born: June 9, 2020

Died: June 13, 2020

Oglesby – Grace Cate passed peacefully in the embrace of family. She was born on June 9th and received her wings on June 13, 2020. Grace was the daughter of Thomas Eutis and Brianna Mariani and sister of Penny Eutis. Despite her short time on earth Grace will be forever deeply loved and cherished by her parents, sister, great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

It broke our hearts to loose you

But you did not go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home

Services will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved