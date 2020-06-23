Grace Cate Eutis
Born: June 9, 2020
Died: June 13, 2020
Oglesby – Grace Cate passed peacefully in the embrace of family. She was born on June 9th and received her wings on June 13, 2020. Grace was the daughter of Thomas Eutis and Brianna Mariani and sister of Penny Eutis. Despite her short time on earth Grace will be forever deeply loved and cherished by her parents, sister, great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
It broke our hearts to loose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home
Services will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.