Grace May Barnes
Born: September 9, 1932
Died: July 8, 2020
LA SALLE – Grace May Barnes, 87, of La Salle and formerly of Streator, passed away Wednesday, July 8, at Manor Care in Peru.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet with a private family viewing held prior at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator.
Grace was born on Sept. 9, 1932, in Joliet to Roy and Bernice (Hendrickson) Herr. She married Joseph H. Barnes on May 5, 1967. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 1999.
Surviving are Butch (Susan) Kubinski of Utah, Michael Kubinski of South Carolina, Linda (Bill) Reviglio of La Salle and Cindy (Dan) Curl of Wilmington; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Judy (Ken Richard) Herr of Streator.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; three brothers and two sisters.
Memorials may be made in her name to any veterans organization.
