1/1
Grant Yerly
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant yerly

Born: June 25, 1995

Died: November 7, 2020

SPRING VALLEY – Grant Thomas Yerly, 25, of Spring Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Private family services will be held Thursday at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with Deacon John Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Peru City Cemetery.

Grant was born on June 25, 1995 in Spring Valley to Thomas and Barbara (Ruppert) Yerly. Grant attended Hall High School and was currently working for Mauch Carpentry in Mendota. Grant was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman.

Grant is survived by his father and stepmother, Thomas (Sherilyn) Yerly; his sister, Hannah Yerly; two brothers, Tyler Yerly and Matt Beals; his grandparents, Geraldine Ruppert, Kathy Samolitis, and John (Mary) Yerly; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb Yerly, and his grandfather, William Ruppert.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared by visiting bartofh.com..


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 9, 2020
Tom,

Maribel and I are so sorry to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Bill and Maribel Larson
Friend
November 9, 2020
Tom I am so deeply sorry for this tragic event. Words cannot express my sorrow snd sympathy for you snd your family. You and your family are in our prayers.
Mike & Cheri Denniston
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved