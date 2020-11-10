Grant yerly
Born: June 25, 1995
Died: November 7, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Grant Thomas Yerly, 25, of Spring Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Private family services will be held Thursday at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with Deacon John Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Peru City Cemetery.
Grant was born on June 25, 1995 in Spring Valley to Thomas and Barbara (Ruppert) Yerly. Grant attended Hall High School and was currently working for Mauch Carpentry in Mendota. Grant was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman.
Grant is survived by his father and stepmother, Thomas (Sherilyn) Yerly; his sister, Hannah Yerly; two brothers, Tyler Yerly and Matt Beals; his grandparents, Geraldine Ruppert, Kathy Samolitis, and John (Mary) Yerly; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb Yerly, and his grandfather, William Ruppert.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared by visiting bartofh.com
