Gus A. Sell
Born: July 30, 1935
Died: September 16, 2020
NEW LENOX – Gus A. Sell, age 85, late of New Lenox, Illinois, died September 16, 2020.
He was the beloved husband for 66 years of Dolores (nee Gorski); loving father of Joni (Karl Waldrop), Beth (Dale) Mueller and Susan (Jim) Beachem.; proud grandfather of Lauren, Natalie and Nicholas Mueller, Jacob Waldrop, and Ryan and our angel Amanda Beachem.
Gus attended Hall Township High School in Spring Valley, IL, Joliet Junior College, Roosevelt University and Northern Illinois University.
He worked as the director of finance for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet for 17 years; accounting work for Mayslake Ministries for many years; private accounting practice for 7 years; finance and tax manager for Lloyd A. Fry Roofing Co. and Lloyd A. Fry Foundation for 16 years; taught accounting and finance courses part-time at Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and St. Francis College; was a radio announcer at WJOL in Joliet, KJIM in Ft Worth, TX and KNLR in North Little Rock, AK; and served in the US Air Force for 4 years.
Gus served as President for the St Jude Parents Club and Parish Council, Township Officials of Will County, Lincolnway Intergovernmental Commission and Grand Prairie Homeowners Assoc. He served as Board member and Treasurer of Maplewood Cemetery, Board member of Will County Senior Services, Rialto Theatre, was the founding Board member of Will County Private Industry Council. Gus was a member of the I-355 Advisory Committee, Accounting Practices Committee of the US Catholic Council of Bishops, Not for Profit Committee of the Illinois CPA Society and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a New Lenox Township Trustee for 4 years, New Lenox Township Supervisor for 24 years and a member of the Will County Board for 4 years.
During his tenure with New Lenox Township, Gus was responsible for construction of a senior housing complex, which was named in his honor; formed the Family Services Commission and the New Lenox Township Foundation; started the New Lenox Township Food Pantry, Newsletter, Bus Service, Medical Supplies and Infant Car Seat Exchange Program, Recycling Program, and home delivery of meals above and beyond Will County standards and began Operation Santa Claus. He brought together local governments in the community for monthly meetings, took over care of the Marshall Cemetery and developed an Internet website for the township.
Gus was honored as 1998 Supervisor of the Year by the Township Officials of Illinois Senior Services Division and a recipient of Lincolnway High School Community Service Award.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to North Florida School of Education, northfloridaschool.org
, would be appreciated.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at St Jude Catholic Church, 240 W. Second Avenue, New Lenox, IL. Private Internment will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be at St Jude Church from 10 to 11 a.m.
