|
|
Harland F. Hunton
Born: November 2, 1926; Jefferson County, Indiana
Died: April 9, 2020; Buda
BUDA – Harland Franklin Hunton, 93, of Buda, and formerly of Hollowayville, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
Harland's wish was to donate his body to science for medical research. A local memorial service will be announced at a future date and burial will take place in Madison, IN. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Harland was born on November 2, 1926 in Jefferson County, Indiana to Robert and Ada (Smith) Hunton. He married Joyce Thompson on October 18, 1958 at the Spring Valley United Church of Christ.
Harland held many jobs over his lifetime, including working at a canning factory and meat packing plant, driving a semi-trailer, working as a bricklayer and also at the Ladd Rubber Plant. He also helped many area farmers with planting and harvesting and had worked for Pioneer. He retired from Caterpillar in Aurora in 1991 after 30 years. Harland had been a member of the Princeton Baptist Church, the Masonic Lodge, the Ironworkers Local and the U.A.W.
Harland loved hunting, fishing, and coon dog trials. He enjoyed going to Kewanee for sale barn auctions and he collected eagles. Harland spent a lot of time watching sports, including football, basketball, and baseball, on TV, especially the Cincinnati Reds. He loved children.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Sue Hunton of Kewanee and Shirley Simpson Hunton of Buda; his grandson, Harland (Stephanie Brandt) Simpson of Hollowayville; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter and Molly Simpson.
Harland was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in 2011; his parents; and brothers and sisters.
