Harold "Zeke" Easton

Harold "Zeke" Easton Obituary
Harold C. 'zeke' easton

Born: June 5, 1941; La Salle

Died: March 11, 2020; Spring Valley

DALZELL Harold C. Zeke Easton, 78, of Dalzell, died at 3:10 a.m. March 11, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Rev. Mark Nowakowski will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. Full military honors will be conducted by the La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.

Zeke was born June 5, 1941 in La Salle to Harold G. and Edith (Carbine) Easton. He married Margaret Midge Hallas on August 26, 1967 in Oglesby.

Zeke was a truck driver for PaulJohnson, Inc and later for Schmitt Trucking.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Midge of Dalzell; 2 daughters, Missy (Jason) Turner ofLebanon, MO and Erica (Scott Kryger) Easton of Oakland, MS; 3 grandsons, Brandon (Laura) Turner, Justin (Ashleigh) Turner and Dylan (Oriana) Turner; 2 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Tamilyn; and a brother, James (Donna) Easton ofUtica.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Wayne, on April 27, 1999; and a sister, Cora Lynn Kowtko.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Onlinec ondolences may be expressed at ]www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
