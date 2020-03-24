|
|
Harriett A. Baker
Born: Sept. 29, 1919; Odell
Died: March 19, 2020; Peoria
PEORIA – Harriett Ann Baker, 100, of Peoria, formerly of Mendota, passed away March 19, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private.
Harriett was born September 29, 1919 in Odell, Illinois to Kenneth and Anna (Ackley) Stubblefield. She married Edward Baker on June 9, 1945 in the Chapel at Augustana College, Rock Island. Harriett was a Kindergarten teacher at Lincoln School in Mendota from 1941 until her retirement in 1978. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, and belonged to the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Mendota, Sterling and Peoria.
Harriett is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Wilson of Peoria; one son, Robert E. (Susan) Baker of Wausau, Wi.; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband on 11/26/89; one brother, Robert Stubblefield; and son-in-law Harold E.Wilson Jr.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com.