News Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kurtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Kurtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Kurtz Obituary
Helen L. Kurtz

Born: July 5, 1920; La Salle

Died: April 12, 2020; Peru

PERU – Helen L. Kurtz, 99, of Peru, died April 12, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.

Funeral services and visitation will be at later date in St Valentine Church. Burial will be at St Valentine Cemetery. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Helen was born July 5, 1920 in La Salle to Arthur and Mary (Derix) Stein. She married Joseph J. Kurtz September 7, 1940 at St Patrick Church in La Salle. Helen worked at Westclox up till her retirement. She was a member of St Valentine Church. Helen enjoyed bowling in local leagues and golfing.

Helen is survived by her son Joseph (Margaret) Kurtz of Peoria; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter- in -law, Patricia Kurtz of La Salle; several nieces and nephews and her extended family, her neighbors, Bill and (Terry) Terry Family.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband in 2004; her son, Jim in 2006; and three sisters, Gert Marple, Jackie Ratkiewicz and Melva Rossman.

Memorials may be directed to St Valentine Church or St Bede Academy.

Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -