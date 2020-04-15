|
|
Helen L. Kurtz
Born: July 5, 1920; La Salle
Died: April 12, 2020; Peru
PERU – Helen L. Kurtz, 99, of Peru, died April 12, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
Funeral services and visitation will be at later date in St Valentine Church. Burial will be at St Valentine Cemetery. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen was born July 5, 1920 in La Salle to Arthur and Mary (Derix) Stein. She married Joseph J. Kurtz September 7, 1940 at St Patrick Church in La Salle. Helen worked at Westclox up till her retirement. She was a member of St Valentine Church. Helen enjoyed bowling in local leagues and golfing.
Helen is survived by her son Joseph (Margaret) Kurtz of Peoria; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter- in -law, Patricia Kurtz of La Salle; several nieces and nephews and her extended family, her neighbors, Bill and (Terry) Terry Family.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband in 2004; her son, Jim in 2006; and three sisters, Gert Marple, Jackie Ratkiewicz and Melva Rossman.
Memorials may be directed to St Valentine Church or St Bede Academy.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com