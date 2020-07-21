Helen L. Kurtz



Died: April 12, 2020; Peru



PERU – Helen L. Kurtz, 99 of Peru, died April 12, 2020, in Manor Court of Peru.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at St Valentine Church. Monsignor Soseman will officiate.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at St. Valentine Cemetery. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store