Helen L. thomas
Born: Sept. 15, 1929; Spring Valley
Died: March 26, 2020
OTTAWA – Helen L.Thomas, 90, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Helen was born on September 15, 1929, in Spring Valley, IL, to Alexander and Winifred (Charneskey) Blassick.
Teaching was her passion, and she loved serving as a fourth-grade teacher at McKinley School in Ottawa for over 25 years. After "retiring" Helen helped develop and worked as the teacher for the Little Red Schoolhouse in Ottawa and the one-room school in Utica. She became a professional storyteller and also volunteered for many organizations including Reddick Mansion, the LaSalle County Historical Association and was honored as Volunteer of the Year at Starved Rock. Helen was an active member of numerous organizations including the American Association of University Women, Delta Capa Gamma and Zetema.
Helen was never one to sit still. She was always up for the adventure of travel and explored many countries and cultures around the world with friends and family. Helen lived her life as an adventure, always looking to learn and share with others what she experienced. She particularly loved playing tennis and was thrilled to experience the Wimbledon tournaments in London. Other favorite pastimes included yoga, bicycling and card games with friends.
Helen is survived by her son, Don Thomas; two daughters, Sally Thomas and Mary Lee Cox; granddaughter, Sara Cox; and great-grandson, Jordan Cox.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dick Blassick; and son-in-law, Rich Cox.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Columba Cemetery, with Rev David Kipfer officiating. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: Ottawa Elementary Schools (with notation for Little Red Schoolhouse), Starved Rock Visitors Center, Reddick Mansion or LaSalle County Historical Society Museum.
"Travel As much as you can. As far as you can. As long as you can. Life is not meant to be lived in one place."
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at ottawafuneralhome.com