Sister Helen Martin



Died: October 9, 2020; Hazel Green, Wis.



SINSINAWA, Wis. – Sister Helen Martin, O.P. formerly of Ladd died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.



Funeral Mass for Sr. Helen Martin will be liv streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15 on the Sinsinawa Dominican Motherhouse website. Local arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.





