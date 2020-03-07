Home

POWERED BY

Helen S. Reppin

Send Flowers
Helen S. Reppin Obituary
HELEN S. (Shannon) REPPIN

Died: March 5, 2020; Peru

PERU â€" Helen S. (Shannon) Reppin, 95, of Peru, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru with Rev. Tom Redig, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted tothe Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

A full obituary will appear on Monday.
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -