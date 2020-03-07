|
HELEN S. (Shannon) REPPIN
Died: March 5, 2020; Peru
PERU â€" Helen S. (Shannon) Reppin, 95, of Peru, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru with Rev. Tom Redig, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery, Mendota. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted tothe Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
A full obituary will appear on Monday.