Henry P. 'Hank' EnglehauptBorn: January 11, 1944; OttawaDied: May 4, 2020; Cottonwood Falls, KansasCOTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. – Henry P. "Hank" Englehaupt, 76, died May 4, 2020, at his home in Cottonwood Falls, KS.He was born January 11, 1944, in Ottawa, IL, to Richard and Louise (Kaecker) Englehaupt. Hank worked for Equistar as a process operator before retiring. He was an artisan wine maker, master gardener, and known for his home-cured bacon and home-made sausage.He served in the U.S. Army as an engineer and was a Vietnam veteran. Hank was very proud of his service to his country.On July 29, 1973, he married Carol Roth in Deer Park Community Church in Illinois. They shared 47 years of marriage.Hank is survived by his wife, Carol, of the home; sons, Richard Englehaupt and wife Nola of Mont Belvieu, TX, Joshua Englehaupt of the home; daughter, Lisa Bozek and husband Robert of Limestone, IL; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.He loved his cousins, in particular Jack Kraft, and would want us to mention his friends in Ransom, IL. He spent many hours with them. Hank was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ellen King; and infant son, Joseph Englehaupt.Hank's wishes were to be cremated and no public services.Memorial donations may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220 Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.