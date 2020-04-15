|
|
Henry W. Antosiak
Born: December 18, 1940; Chicago
Died: April 13, 2020; Sublette
SUBLETTE – Henry Walter Antosiak, age 79, of Sublette, IL passed away on Monday morning, April 13th, 2020 in his home.
He will be dearly missed by Judy, his loving wife of 60-plus years, and 2 children, Steve (Jackie) and Scott (Yesenia); and his one beloved granddaughter, Christina. Henry is survived by his 2 brothers, Robert (Mary Ann) and Mark (Julia).
Henry was born on December 18th, 1940, in Chicago to Henry and Eleanor Antosiak. After WWII, Henry was raised by his father and his beloved Grandmother, Florence. While in grade school, Henry always loved Busia's cooking and company. Henry graduated Lane Tech High School in 1959 and later attended Wright Junior College where he studied engineering and joined the track and field team.
In the late 1950's, he met Judy, and they married on November 7, 1959 at St. Sylvester in Chicago. Through the years they lived in: Chicago, Hanover Park, Algonquin, Sublette, and they vacationed at the campgrounds in Woodhaven Lakes. Henry worked as a senior design engineer and then as an engineering business owner until his retirement in 2000 when they moved to Sublette.
In his earlier years, Hank had a skillful passion of building scale models to the utmost precision. He loved WWII aviation and maritime. Through the years, he constructed finely detailed models including RC airplanes, fine scaled wooden ship models, and numerous WWII airplane dioramas. In addition, Hank devoted much time for his sons in numerous sports and later in supporting their hobbies. Being a Chicago Cubs fan, he was a baseball coach for 7 years for Steve and Scott. Hank was an avid fisherman who took trips to the north woods, even spending time fishing in the Arctic. He was always there for family functions, including many events for his granddaughter.
During his 20 years in Sublette, IL Henry was an usher for the local Catholic Church – Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Henry and Judy ran the Church Hall duties for many of the events held there. Henry was also a member of the Amboy Knights of Columbus for 4+ years.
Our family thanks everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers. Due to the current pandemic we are all going through, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Sublette with Father Randy Fronek officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Sublette will be announced at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.