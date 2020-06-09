Herbert R. W. Bialas
1933 - 2020
Herbert R. W. Bialas

Born: October 20, 1933; South Dakota

Died: June 5, 2020; West Brooklyn

WEST BROOKLYN – Herbert R.W. Bialas, 86, of West Brooklyn passed away June 5, 2020 in his home.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Compton with Rev. Jeff Schlesinger officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Herbert was born on October 20, 1933 in South Dakota to William and Louise (Kretschmer) Bialas. They fled the Dust Bowl in 1938 and moved to a farm outside of Paw Paw. Herb was a 1951 graduate of Paw Paw High School. He served as an airplane mechanic in the United States Army from 1956-1958, traveling to Germany and Europe. Upon returning home, he began farming with his father. Herb farmed in West Brooklyn for 60 years, retiring at the age of 84. On October 1st, 1960, he married the love of his life, Billie R. McFall in DeKalb. They raised their two children, Julie & Michael, on the farm in West Brooklyn.

Herb served as Viola Township Commissioner for 30 years. Herb served as board president of the west Brooklyn farmers coop. He was a former member and trustee of the West Brooklyn Fire Department. Herb enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, hunting, and playing with his great-grandchildren.

Herb is survived by his two children, daughter, Julie Bodmer of LaMoille and son, Michael Bialas of West Brooklyn; 6 grandchildren, Janell (Chris) Happ of Mendota, Jenna (Josue) Palacios of Wichita Falls, TX., Dillon Bodmer of Platteville, WI., Andrea (Ricky) Bialas, Alison (Michael) O?Brien, both of West Brooklyn, and Mitchell Bialas of Franklin Grove; sister Darlene Johnson and two brothers Lloyd Bialas and Gene Bialas; 8 great-grandchildren Geneva, Layla, Henry, Alexis, Morgan, Elsa, Jeffrey, and William; brother-in-law, Randy (Marsha) McFall of Springfield and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Billie in 2016; his parents Louise and William Bialas; and his infant granddaughter, Audra Bialas.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
June 7, 2020
I always enjoy my visits at the fair grounds. R I P Herb!
Paul Shaddick
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss my friend
Charles Hillison
Friend
