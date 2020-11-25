Herman Gandolfi Jr.
Born: May 1, 1931; Oglesby
Died: November 18, 2020; Peru
PERU – Herman Gandolfi Jr., 89, of Peru, formerly of Oglesby, passed away November 18, 2020 in his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will be held at a later date. The Shields Funeral Chapel in Oglesby is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Gandolfi was born May 1, 1931 in Oglesby to Herman and Carmel (Marchesi) Gandolfi Sr. He served 2 years with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 27, 1954, he married Arlene Bowers in the Tonica Methodist Church. He worked as a salesman for Complete Industrial Enterprises until his retirement in 1996.
Mr. Gandolfi was an active member in the Elks. He helped build the new Elks' building and helped install the children's park equipment. Mr. Gandolfi founded and chaperoned the 8th grade graduation ball at the Elks for 31 years. He volunteered at fundraisers and bingo events. Mr. Gandolfi was a member of Young Republicans, lifetime member of the VFW, and was the city of Oglesby's Santa Claus for 25 years. He volunteered his time with the Children?s with Special Needs Fund. Mr. Gandolfi worked at Voluntary Action Center for seven years delivering meals etc. He would go to the Veterans Home in La Salle and play cards with the residents. He and his wife, Arlene, chaperoned student trips to Washington, D.C.
Mr. Gandolfi was an avid golfer. He was passionate about his garden, proud to show it off to all who traveled to admire. He was a self-taught lapidariest who loved working with stones and spoons turning them into beautiful rings for members of the family. But most of all, he was a great husband, father and grandfather who dearly loved his family. They were # 1 in his life.
Mr. Gandolfi is survived by his wife, Arlene, of Peru; three sons, Glenn Gandolfi of Vero Beach, FL, Brent (Janie) Gandolfi of Antioch, and Michael (Kathy) Gandolfi of Charleston; daughter Lori (David) Buss of Bartlett; nine grandchildren, Tristan (Pat), Cassie, Beckett, Christy, Jordyn, Taylor, Taegan, Grace, and Annie; two great-grandchildren, Adler and Lenox; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Liss, Darlene Mindock, and Gloria Mindock; and one brother, Rudy Gandolfi on November 9, 2020.
