|
|
Howard P. mcquilkin
Born: Aug. 19, 1931; Peoria
Died: March 6, 2020; Henry
HEN RYâ€" Howard P. McQuilkin, 88 of Henry (formerly of Magnolia) passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
The family is honoring Howard's wishes to be cremated. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Howard was born August 19, 1931, in Methodist Hospital, Peoria. His parents were Howard P. McQuilkin â€œMacâ€ and Mil (Root) McQuilkin.
After graduating from John Swaney High School, he served in the United States Army in Germany as an ambulance driver. Other work he did included a cook in a restaurant, a brakeman on a train, an Ag Bag salesman, a lay minister, but mostly he was a farmer.
Surviving him are a sister, Carol (Bob) Kirk and a brother, Jim (Bonnie) McQuilkin; five sons, Lee McQuilkin, Jon (Kami) McQuilkin, Scot (Lori) McQuilkin, Kevin (Tami) McQuilkin and Dale McQuilkin; nine grandchildren, Cory, Caylee, Collin, Nina, Raysha, Tanner, Molly, Amanda and Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Jake, Jaxon, Azalea, Hunter, Grantley and Adam.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Steven and ex-wife, Myrle.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com