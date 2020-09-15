1/1
Hugh D. Fundell
Hugh D. Fundell

Born: May 25, 1932; Princeton

Died: September 11, 2020; Walnut

PRINCETON – Hugh D. Fundell, 88, of Princeton passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Walnut, IL.

Hugh was born on May 25, 1932 in Princeton, IL to the late Reuben and Irene (Lane) Fundell. He graduated from Princeton High School, and shortly thereafter joined the United States Army, where he served from 1954 to 1956, honorably discharged as a sergeant. He returned to Princeton and married Eilene Gilbert in Quincy, IL on September 28, 1963. He worked his entire life as a dairy farmer.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Walnut, IL as well as 4-H. Hugh enjoyed collecting antique bottles, International Harvester farm equipment, and taking photographs. He served on several boards including the Princeton Rural Fire Protection District and as president of the Berlin Insurance Company. He was a World War II buff and he loved tending cattle. He was a farmer through and through; it was not his job, it was his life.

Hugh is survived by his three children, Linda (Jeff) Dickerson of Moline, IL, Lisa (Darrin) Carlson of Malden, IL and Justin Fundell of Princeton, IL; and two grandchildren, Dylan Carlson and Taylor Carlson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Irene Fundell; and his wife, Eilene Fundell (March 31, 1993).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charitable donations.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Services for Hugh will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, officiated by Reverend Ryan Sutton. Following will be a graveside service at Elm Lawn Memorial Park in Princeton, IL.

Online memorials and condolences may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
