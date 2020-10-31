1/1
Irene D. Shaver
1927 - 2020
Irene D. Shaver

Born: April 28, 1927; Peru

Died: October 27, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Irene Delores Shaver, 93, of Mendota, passed away October 27, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wisner Cemetery with Rev. Sandy Smith officiating. Merritt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Irene was born April 28, 1927 in Peru to August and Hilda Bonucchi. She married Glenn Shaver April 19, 1947. She was a secretary at Manley Brothers and Heritage Health before her retirement.

She is survived by her two sons, Doug (Sheryle) Shaver of Mendota and Denny (Judy) Shaver of Peru; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn in 1983; and her sister Enis.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wisner Cemetery
