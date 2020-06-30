Irene M. Guenther
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene M. Guenther

Born: May 22, 1934; Peru

Died: June 25, 2020; Peru

PERU – Irene M. Guenther, 86, of Peru, died at 11:32 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru on July 25th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.

Irene was born on May 22, 1934 in Peru to William and Mary (Meyer) Sale. She married William C. Guenther on June 20, 1952 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Ladd.

She worked at Denler's Supermarket in Peru as a bookkeeper and cashier until retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. Irene graduated L-P High School in 1951 as the valedictorian, and then attended Northwestern University. She was an amazing pie maker.

Irene is survived by her husband, William of Peru; one son, Dr. William (Jane Marie) Guenther of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; two daughters, Jane (Tom) Heun of Jefferson, Iowa, and Julie (Mitch Lieber) Guenther of Chicago; seven grandchildren, Sean Guenther, Adam (Alicia) Heun, Daniel (fiancée, Becca) Brei; Anne (Joe) Frankl, Dr Chad (Dr Mariam) Guenther, Dr Elizabeth (Dr. Grant) Harmon, Hana Lieber, one great-grandchild, Hallie Jane Frankl; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Raymond Sale; and two sisters, Pauline Callahan and Mary Lehn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved