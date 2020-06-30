Irene M. Guenther
Born: May 22, 1934; Peru
Died: June 25, 2020; Peru
PERU – Irene M. Guenther, 86, of Peru, died at 11:32 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru on July 25th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.
Irene was born on May 22, 1934 in Peru to William and Mary (Meyer) Sale. She married William C. Guenther on June 20, 1952 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Ladd.
She worked at Denler's Supermarket in Peru as a bookkeeper and cashier until retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. Irene graduated L-P High School in 1951 as the valedictorian, and then attended Northwestern University. She was an amazing pie maker.
Irene is survived by her husband, William of Peru; one son, Dr. William (Jane Marie) Guenther of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; two daughters, Jane (Tom) Heun of Jefferson, Iowa, and Julie (Mitch Lieber) Guenther of Chicago; seven grandchildren, Sean Guenther, Adam (Alicia) Heun, Daniel (fiancée, Becca) Brei; Anne (Joe) Frankl, Dr Chad (Dr Mariam) Guenther, Dr Elizabeth (Dr. Grant) Harmon, Hana Lieber, one great-grandchild, Hallie Jane Frankl; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Raymond Sale; and two sisters, Pauline Callahan and Mary Lehn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.