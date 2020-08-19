1/
Isabelle C. Kenney
1923 - 2020
Isabelle Kenney

Born: March 4, 1923; Chicago

Died: August 12, 2020; Dalzell

SPRING VALLEY – Isabelle Catherine Kenney, 97, of Spring Valley, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her grandson's home in Dalzell.

Graveside funeral services for Isabelle will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Florida. The Barto FuneralHome in Spring Valley assisted the family.

She was born in Chicago on March 4, 1923 to John and Bertha (Czajkowski) Kloczkowski. She married John L. Kenney on September 16, 1944in Chicago. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Lentz of Spring Valley; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Gulf Pines Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
