Ivan 'Ike' W. Mark Sr.



Died: September 24, 2020; Bloomington



NORMAL – Ivan "Ike" W. Mark Sr., 88, formerly of Sheffield and Princeton, IL, at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.





