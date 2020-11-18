1/1
Ivars B. "Bo" Bozanovs
Ivars B. Bozanovs

Born: April 24, 1942; Tukums, Latvia

Died: November 11, 2020; Peru

OGLESBY – Ivars B. "Bo" Bozanovs, 78, of Oglesby, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home in Oglesby, with Rev. Thomas Otto of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, La Salle, officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday, December 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Bo was born April 24, 1942 in Tukums, Latvia to Mikelis and Antonina (Lomanovski) Bozanovs. The family immigrated to the United States in 1951, entering through and settling first in New Orleans, LA, eventually heading up north to Illinois and finally settling in Oglesby. Bo married Roberta "Bert" Schaumberg on April 5, 1996 in Ottawa.

Bo worked for Caterpillar for 5 years, beginning in September 1960. He then went to work at Sunstrand, where he continued to work in agricultural parts manufacturing, retiring in 2006. Following retirement, Bo became an avid gardener and many benefited from his garden harvest.

Survivors include two children, Carolee (James) Bozanovs-Will of Havana, FL and David Bozanovs of Oglesby; two grandchildren, Steven (Becky) Gilmore and Bailey Gilmore; and four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dean, Beau and Thea with one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Bert on November 21, 2016.

In continued, loving memory of his wife, Bert, memorial contributions may be directed to glioblastoma research at the National Brain Tumor Society.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prey-Mueller Funeral Home - Oglesby
231 West Walnut Street
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8662
