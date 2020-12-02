1/
Ivars B. Bozanovs
Ivars B. Bozanovs

Ivars B. "Bo" Bozanovs, 78, of Oglesby, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday,December 4, 2020 at the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home in Oglesby with Rev. Thomas Otto of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle at a later date. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. For those who cannot attend, the funeral service will be live streamed and the recording available for viewing any time following the service on the Mueller Funeral Homes facebook page and on the funeral home website, www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
