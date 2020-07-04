Jack Seghi
Born: August 1, 1940; La Salle
Died: June 29, 2020; Standard
STANDARD – Jack Seghi, 79, of Standard, died at 7 p.m. June 29, 2020 in his home, following a brief illness.
A memorial Mass will be at noon July 11, 2020 in Sacred Heart Church, Granville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 11, 2020 in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby.
Jack was born August 1, 1940 in La Salle to Gildo and Katherine (Garzanelli) Seghi. He married Lillian Welch September 1, 1957 in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. She died March 29, 2012.
Jack was a millwright at LTV Steel for 32 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Jack served on the District 150 School Board for 9 years, the Cedar Point Zoning Board for 16 years and the Standard Village Board for 7 years.
He loved to fish and hunt, and enjoyed his trips up north with his fishing buddies, Carl, Bob, Gene and Bob.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracy (Todd) Ruppert of Oglesby; a sister, Nancy Reichen of Minooka, a granddaughter, Abbey Ruppert of Oglesby; and special friend, Dee Wallin of Standard.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
.