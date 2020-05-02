Jack 'Flea' Walsh
Born: July 7, 1929; La Salle
Died: April 28, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Jack "Flea" Walsh, 90, of La Salle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Valentine's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard SOSeman, pastor officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Valentine & St. Mary Churches, Peru, IL and Mueller Funeral Homes facebook pages as well as the funeral home's website. Private burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery with military rites conducted by the U.S. Army. Public services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Jack was born July 7, 1929 in La Salle to John and Clara (Maier) Walsh. He married Geraldine White on January 1, 1953 at St. Patrick's Church, La Salle. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's School, La Salle-Peru High School, Class of 1947, L-P-O Junior College and Western Illinois University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
Jack attended St. Valentine's Church, Peru and was a member of the VFW and the Chopper's Club. He taught grade school in Troy Grove and Mendota. Jack was a well known sports athlete and fan. He was proud to have qualified for the Sweet 16 in basketball and baseball during his high school years. Favorite memories included playing in the state tournaments and watching later L-P teams do the same. He was also very proud of being named an LPHS Super Fan. For years, Jack, along with his friend, Whitey Nolasco, attended every single L-P game for every sport. They often attended multiple games per day, including weekends and holidays. He was also an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Gerry; two sons, Jack Walsh of LaSalle and Jay Walsh of Elgin; one brother, George Walsh of Peru; two sisters-in-law, Karon Walsh of Ladd and Judy White of Elgin and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary (Louie) Orlandini and Betty (Dale) Eiten; one brother, Robert Walsh; one sister-in-law, Louise Walsh and two brothers-in-law, William and Clark White.
The live stream of the funeral Mass and the online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Born: July 7, 1929; La Salle
Died: April 28, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Jack "Flea" Walsh, 90, of La Salle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Valentine's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard SOSeman, pastor officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Valentine & St. Mary Churches, Peru, IL and Mueller Funeral Homes facebook pages as well as the funeral home's website. Private burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery with military rites conducted by the U.S. Army. Public services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Jack was born July 7, 1929 in La Salle to John and Clara (Maier) Walsh. He married Geraldine White on January 1, 1953 at St. Patrick's Church, La Salle. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's School, La Salle-Peru High School, Class of 1947, L-P-O Junior College and Western Illinois University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
Jack attended St. Valentine's Church, Peru and was a member of the VFW and the Chopper's Club. He taught grade school in Troy Grove and Mendota. Jack was a well known sports athlete and fan. He was proud to have qualified for the Sweet 16 in basketball and baseball during his high school years. Favorite memories included playing in the state tournaments and watching later L-P teams do the same. He was also very proud of being named an LPHS Super Fan. For years, Jack, along with his friend, Whitey Nolasco, attended every single L-P game for every sport. They often attended multiple games per day, including weekends and holidays. He was also an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Gerry; two sons, Jack Walsh of LaSalle and Jay Walsh of Elgin; one brother, George Walsh of Peru; two sisters-in-law, Karon Walsh of Ladd and Judy White of Elgin and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary (Louie) Orlandini and Betty (Dale) Eiten; one brother, Robert Walsh; one sister-in-law, Louise Walsh and two brothers-in-law, William and Clark White.
The live stream of the funeral Mass and the online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 2, 2020.