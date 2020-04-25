|
Jacob A. Davis
Born: January 31, 1994; Ottawa
Died: April 22, 2020; Peoria
GRANVILLE – Jacob Anthony Davis, 26, of Granville, died unexpectedly on April 22, 2020 in Peoria.
Due to state guidelines in place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jacob was born in Ottawa on January 31, 1994, son of Lonnie Davis of Peoria and Janet Khouaja of Granville.
He is survived by two brothers, Sami Khouaja of Granville and Alonzo (Olivia) Khouaja of Dekalb; one niece, Elowyn Khouaja of Dekalb; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Sharon Davis of Peoria; maternal grandparents, Jim and Sharon Farson of Serena; three uncles, Mark and Jason Davis of Peoria and Jeff Farson of Naperville; one aunt Loreece Hightower of Peoria; two beautiful children of his own, Violet, age 5 and Jacob Jr., age 1.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Jeannette Pacheco.
Jacob will be remembered for his cooking, his beautiful art work, infectious laugh, his fondness for movies and video games, and his adventurous and untamed spirit. He was a loyal father who enjoyed playing with and entertaining his two young children. He belonged to a tight-knit, faith-filled family and will be missed by all.