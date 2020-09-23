James Annen

James C. "Jim" Annen
Born: June 24, 1941; Chicago
Died: Date; In Town
Putnam – James C. "Jim" Annen, 79, of Putnam, IL, passed away at Perry Memorial Hospital after a strongly fought battle with ALS.
He was born in Chicago, IL on June 24, 1941, to the late Herbert and Teresa (Garber) Annen. He graduated from St. Rita of Cascia High School, Class of 1959. He also attended Loyola University Chicago. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964, where he received a medal for sharpshooter and good conduct.
Jim met the love of his life, Ann DiCarlo, while both were working at Gallaher & Speck. Both being of short stature, he felt she was the perfect height for him, A joke they shared throughout their marriage. They were married on December 21, 1968, in Evanston, IL, and were married for nearly 52 years before his passing.
Jim was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church of Princeton, IL, a lifelong member of the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), Treasurer of Conservation Committee Lake Thunderbird Association and Chair of Water Safety Committee Lake Thunderbird Association
Jim's working career began upon discharge from the U.S. Army in 1964. He was employed by Gallaher & Speck for 26 years and then became President of G&S Mechanical of Wood Dale, IL, for 15 years before retiring to his home on Lake Thunderbird in Putnam, IL.
He loved fishing, golfing, and his Chicago sporting teams. He enjoyed playing tennis in his younger days and was quite the player. He like watching game shows and playing cards. His friend Rose used to call him "Rummy" because that was his card game of choice. He like to read and play Sudoku. He loved music and his favorite singer/songwriter was Mr. Carl Perkins. He and Ann loved to travel and some of their more memorable trips were the train ride through the Canadian Rockies and the trip on The Queen Mary to London.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ann (DiCarlo) Annen; three daughters, Lisa (George) Burkhart, Lorie Bogar, and Julie (Brandon) Duero; five grandchildren, Ethan (Becky) Annen, Lucas Bogar, Alex Bogar, Katelyn Duero, and Quentin Duero; two sisters, Marion (the late Don) Sparr and Audrey (the late Roy)Sparr; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Teresa (Garber) Annen.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to The ALS Association.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments 701 E. Thompson Street, Princeton, IL 61356 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
A Mass for Jim will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton, IL, officiated by Father Timothy Hepner. Pallbearers as follow, Ethan Annen, Lucas Bogar, Alex Bogar, Quentin Duero, Kevin Chisholm, Jay Murabito, and Chris Murabito. Cremation rites accorded. Burial with military rites will be held at a later date and time.
