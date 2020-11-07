James Burwell Jamison
Born: December 5, 1930; Clarinda, Iowa
Died: November 2, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – James Burwell Jamison, 89, of Mendota, passed away November 2, 2020 in his home with his family by his side.
Private services for he and his wife will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Mendota, with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Jim was born December 5, 1930 in Clarinda, Iowa to Horace Jay and Ethyl Irene (Burwell) Jamison. He married Betty Bast on August 4, 1957 in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Jim received a bachelors degree in agriculture from Iowa State University. He was very proud of his career with Del Monte and was also a respected veteran of the United States Navy. He took great pleasure in watching the growth of the annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival. Jim "lived for fishing," and his vacations were spent on a boat in Wisconsin with his wife and family. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. Jim was no stranger to cooking and was known for his fried fish and homemade anise candy. He was a lifelong member of the Mendota Lions Club and Elks Lodge. He was very active in the First Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. Jim and his wife took great pride in supporting numerous charities including Wounded Warriors
, veterans' organizations and many others in support of our country. Jim was a very giving father, grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his son, Jeff (Sheila) Jamison of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Susan (Steve) Furmanski of Gurneee; five grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Erynne, Brooklyn and Stephanie; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Carly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty on October 25, 2020; two sisters, Lotta Mae Lewis and Janice Jensen; and a brother, Bud Jamison.
Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Mendota.