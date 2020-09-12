1/1
James E. Finney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Finney

Born: November 16, 1965; Streator

Died: August 24, 2020; Peoria

SPRING VALLEY – James Edward Finney, 54, of Spring Valley and formerly of Streator, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Following cremation, a drivethrough visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 13th from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator. A private family service will held following and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jim was born on November 16, 1965 in Streator to David E. and Bonnie (Rogers) Finney Sr. He married Cara Glover on August 8, 2008. She survives.

Also surviving are sons, Matthew and James Finney Jr.; daughter, Lexi Finney; one grandson; stepchildren, Aaron, Austin, Alex Adams and families; his mother Bonnie Finney, sisters, Beth (Dave) Perry, Jody (Alexis) Kinkin and Amanda (Rob) Graham; brother, Dave (Kristie) Finney; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from Streator High School in 1983, and served 3 years in the US Army and 4 years in the US Navy. He was employed at Caterpillar in Pontiac.

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved