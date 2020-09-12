James E. FinneyBorn: November 16, 1965; StreatorDied: August 24, 2020; PeoriaSPRING VALLEY – James Edward Finney, 54, of Spring Valley and formerly of Streator, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.Following cremation, a drivethrough visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 13th from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator. A private family service will held following and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.Jim was born on November 16, 1965 in Streator to David E. and Bonnie (Rogers) Finney Sr. He married Cara Glover on August 8, 2008. She survives.Also surviving are sons, Matthew and James Finney Jr.; daughter, Lexi Finney; one grandson; stepchildren, Aaron, Austin, Alex Adams and families; his mother Bonnie Finney, sisters, Beth (Dave) Perry, Jody (Alexis) Kinkin and Amanda (Rob) Graham; brother, Dave (Kristie) Finney; and several nieces and nephews.Jim graduated from Streator High School in 1983, and served 3 years in the US Army and 4 years in the US Navy. He was employed at Caterpillar in Pontiac.