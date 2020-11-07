1/1
James Edward Judy Jr.
James Edward Judy Jr.

Born: February 17, 1944

Died: November 3, 2020

PERU – James Edward Judy Jr. 76, of Peru, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family.

According to James' wishes ,cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

James was born on February 17, 1944 in Peru to James Sr. and Lucille (Surr) Judy. He married Claudette Callahan on March 10, 1967. James retired from LTV Steel in 2001 after 32 years of service.

He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved hunting and fishing, and watching Westerns and car restoration shows. He cherished time with his family and friends, especially his Wellness Group from the YMCA. No one was a stranger to him; he always greeted people with a smile and loved to talk to everyone.

Jim is survived by his wife, Claudette; three daughters, Mary (Flip) Royer of Rock Falls, Michelle Wright of Peru and Glenda Knapp; 10 grandchildren, Seth (Krista) Heim, Sarah (Jeff) Wilson, Brian (Christy) Judy, Emily (Nick) Moris, Kelly Judy, Morgan Brandner, Olivia and Sydnee Wright, Rosemary Knapp and Leonna Cain; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Margie Parker of Peru; a daughter-in-law Kelly Schunk-Judy of WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis Judy; a son, Nicholas in infancy; and two sons-in-law, James Wright and Matthew Knapp.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
