James F. Brown
James F. Brown

Born: June 23, 1927

Died: July 11, 2020

WALLACE TOWNSHIP – James F. Brown, 93, of Wallace Township passed away at Pleasant View on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

James was born June 23, 1927 to the late Harmon and Laura (Hanley) Brown. He married Mary Landers on February 6, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Utica.

James farmed his entire life in Wallace Township. He was the Wallace Township Supervisor for 36 years retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Mendota Elks. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and served as an usher for many years.

James will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, his sweet nature and his love for family, faith and farming.

James is survived by his wife, Mary, of 66 years; a son, Marty (Marsha) Brown; and daughter, Jane (Gary) Swords. He had five grandchildren, Lindsey (Micah) Mattingly, Scott (Tiffany) Brown, Corey (Bella) Brown, Andrew (Ashley) Swords and Kelly Swords; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ryker and Emmitt Mattingly, Austin, Caden, Brielle, Bowen and William Brown, Annabelle Johnson, Axel and Amelia Swords. Also surviving are siblings Lorraine (Gerald) Briel, Marian McConville and sister-in-law Judy Landers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lucille (Frank) Newcomer; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Ronald) Coleman; and brothers-in-law, Frank Newcomer, Ronald Coleman and James McConville.

Pallbearers will be: Scott and Corey Brown, Micah Mattingly, Andrew and Gary Swords, Jerry McConville, and Rick Coleman.

Due to COVID-19, the arrangements will be private at the Ottawa Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church and Marquette High School.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
