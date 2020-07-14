1/1
James G. "Jim" Daul
1960 - 2020
James 'Jim' G. Daul

Born: April 16, 1960; Rockford

Died: July 11, 2020; Peoria

LA SALLE – James "Jim" George Daul, 60, of La Salle passed away July 11, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.

Jim was born April 16, 1960 in Rockford to James Peter and Shirley Marie (Jones) Daul. He married Kim Waido January 13, 1980.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kim of LaSalle; two daughters, Erin (Glenn) Castle of West Brooklyn and Lindsey (Jeremiah) Gambrel of Mendota; grandchildren. Makenna, Aaden, Ari, and Aubrey; and his brother, Russell (Tammy) Daul of Vienna, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim worked for 20 years at Mendota Community Hospital as the IT director. He retired on disability following an accident which severely injured his ankle. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to the many who knew him. Jim enjoyed working on computers, playing computer games, and most of all, his wonderful grandkids.

The family wishes prayers for the surviving members of the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
